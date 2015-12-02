Secure Agile & DevOps

What will you learn?

Moderated by Dark Reading, this videocast features two well-known security and development experts: Chris Wysopal, Veracode CISO & CTO, and Adrian Lane, Securosis CTO, who’s also been a CIO and managed development teams.

Listen to this videocast to hear Wysopal and Lane discuss:

Rapid development process evolution, feature prioritization, and how cultural differences can create friction between security and development.

Why speed and agility are essential to both sides.

How automation and well-defined processes allow security issues to be detected and recovered from earlier in the lifecycle.