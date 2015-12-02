Webinar
Secure Agile & DevOps
How It Gets Done
What will you learn?
Moderated by Dark Reading, this videocast features two well-known security and development experts: Chris Wysopal, Veracode CISO & CTO, and Adrian Lane, Securosis CTO, who’s also been a CIO and managed development teams.
Listen to this videocast to hear Wysopal and Lane discuss:
- Rapid development process evolution, feature prioritization, and how cultural differences can create friction between security and development.
- Why speed and agility are essential to both sides.
- How automation and well-defined processes allow security issues to be detected and recovered from earlier in the lifecycle.
- How to communicate what needs to happen to reduce application-layer risk — without slowing down development or putting developers on the defensive.
Join Chris Wysopal and Adrian Lane for a lively conversation about pragmatic best practices for embedding security into Agile SDLC and DevOps processes.
Designed For:
• Security and development professionals who want to understand how Agile and DevOps driven development alters security integration.
Length: 60 minutes
ADRIAN LANE
Analyst & CTO Securosis
CHRIS WYSOPAL
CTO & CISO Veracode